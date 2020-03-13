Dow Inc. (DOW) Got Lifted 3.21% Today. Here’s Why

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $24.43, the shares have already added 0.76 points (3.21% higher) from its previous close of $23.67. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 4071221 contracts so far this session. DOW shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 5.3 million shares, but with a 0.74 billion float and a -40.97% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for DOW stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $54.53 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 123.21% from where the DOW share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Dow Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 18.58. This figure suggests that DOW stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current DOW readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 5.02% at this stage. This figure means that DOW share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Dow Inc. (DOW) would settle between $25.91/share to $28.15/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $21.91 mark, then the market for Dow Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $20.15 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -7.88. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BofA/Merrill raised their recommendation on shares of DOW from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on March 02. RBC Capital Mkts analysts have lowered their rating of Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) stock from Outperform to Sector Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 30. Analysts at SunTrust released an upgrade from Hold to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to December 09.

DOW equity has an average rating of 2.59, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 21 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 12 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 9 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 9 analysts rated Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, DOW stock price is currently trading at 5.69X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 26.9. Dow Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.3 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.

Dow Inc. (DOW)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -4.9% to hit $10.23 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -2% from $42.95 billion to a noteworthy $42.11 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Dow Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -27.6% to hit $0.71 per share. For the fiscal year, DOW’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -6.9% to hit $3.25 per share.