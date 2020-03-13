Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Up 3.17%: Why This Stock Is Lively Today

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 3.17% or (5.87 points) to $190.97 from its previous close of $185.1. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 8436899 contracts so far this session. BABA shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 15.9 million shares, but with a 0.21 billion float and a -12.47% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BABA stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $1774.98 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 829.45% from where the BABA share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-11.65 over a week and tumble down $-27.37 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $231.14, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/13/20. The recent low of $147.95 stood for a -17.38% since 05/31/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.08 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Alibaba Group Holding Limited, the two-week RSI stands at 36.56. This figure suggests that BABA stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BABA readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 17.94% at this stage. This figure means that BABA share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) would settle between $189.08/share to $193.06/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $182.52 mark, then the market for Alibaba Group Holding Limited becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $179.95 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -9.5. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at The Benchmark Company lifted target price for shares of BABA but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on February 14. The price target has been raised from $220 to $275. DZ Bank, analysts launched coverage of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 22. Analysts at Macquarie, made their first call for the equity with a Outperform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to November 22.

BABA equity has an average rating of 1.59, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 52 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 50 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 50 analysts rated Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, BABA stock price is currently trading at 20.97X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 19.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 43.6. Alibaba Group Holding Limited current P/B ratio of 4.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 8.6.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 690.4% to hit $107.38 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 820.2% from $54.76 billion to a noteworthy $503.84 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Alibaba Group Holding Limited is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 436% to hit $6.7 per share. For the fiscal year, BABA’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 803.8% to hit $50.43 per share.