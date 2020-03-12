Why WideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW) Is Down A Whooping -21.76% Today

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -21.76% or (-0.89 points) to $3.2 from its previous close of $4.09. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 415184 contracts so far this session. WOW shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 353.78 thousand shares, but with a 50.32 million float and a -34.66% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for WOW stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $7.72 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 141.25% from where the WOW share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for WideOpenWest, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 9.44. This figure suggests that WOW stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current WOW readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 11.21% at this stage. This figure means that WOW share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that WideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW) would settle between $4.21/share to $4.34/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $3.87 mark, then the market for WideOpenWest, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $3.66 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.06. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Raymond James lowered their recommendation on shares of WOW from Outperform to Mkt Perform in their opinion released on March 11. B. Riley FBR analysts have lowered their rating of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 11. Analysts at Raymond James lowered the stock to a Outperform call from its previous Strong Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to November 04.

WOW equity has an average rating of 2.8, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 10 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 10 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 0 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, WOW stock price is currently trading at 5.14X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 9.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 16.2. WideOpenWest, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.7.