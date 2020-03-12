Why Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Stock Wiped Out -8.44% Today

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $55.35, the shares have already lost -5.1 points (-8.44% lower) from its previous close of $60.45. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 3220088 contracts so far this session. VLO shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 3.82 million shares, but with a 0.4 billion float and a -6.19% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for VLO stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $107 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 93.32% from where the VLO share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-7.49 over a week and tumble down $-27.58 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $101.99, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 05/11/19. The recent low of $55.56 stood for a -45.73% since 11/03/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.59 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Valero Energy Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 19.3. This figure suggests that VLO stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current VLO readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 6.69% at this stage. This figure means that VLO share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) would settle between $63.86/share to $67.26/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $57.04 mark, then the market for Valero Energy Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $53.62 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -4.05. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their recommendation on shares of VLO from Overweight to Neutral in their opinion released on February 28. Barclays, analysts launched coverage of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) stock with a Overweight recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 14. Analysts at Goldman released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to June 06.

VLO equity has an average rating of 1.95, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 20 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 16 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 16 analysts rated Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, VLO stock price is currently trading at 7.66X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 10.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 9. Valero Energy Corporation current P/B ratio of 1.1 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 3.9% to hit $22.35 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 0% from $108.32 billion to a noteworthy $108.37 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Valero Energy Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 150% to hit $0.85 per share. For the fiscal year, VLO’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 33.3% to hit $7.6 per share.