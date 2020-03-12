Why Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB) Is Down A Whooping -25.29% Today

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -25.29% or (-0.2 points) to $0.61 from its previous close of $0.81. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 147956 contracts so far this session. CLUB shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 152.93 thousand shares, but with a 24.09 million float and a -40.46% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CLUB stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $3 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 391.8% from where the CLUB share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Town Sports International Holdings, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 11.98. This figure suggests that CLUB stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CLUB readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 6.93% at this stage. This figure means that CLUB share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB) would settle between $0.94/share to $1.07/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.71 mark, then the market for Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.61 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.31. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Imperial Capital lifted target price for shares of CLUB but were stick to Outperform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on April 30. The price target has been raised from $11 to $5.50. Imperial Capital analysts again handed out a Outperform recommendation to Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on October 30. The target price has been raised from $13 to $11. Analysts at Imperial Capital are sticking to their Outperform stance. However, on May 01, they lifted price target for these shares to $12.50 from $10.50.

Moving on, CLUB stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 13.9. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.8.