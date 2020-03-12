Why Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Is Down A Whooping -2.88% Today

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -2.88% or (-1.01 points) to $34.05 from its previous close of $35.06. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 4407216 contracts so far this session. PDD shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 6.62 million shares, but with a 0.35 billion float and a -3.39% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for PDD stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $274.46 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 706.05% from where the PDD share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-1.97 over a week and tumble down $-2.66 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $45.25, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 06/11/19. The recent low of $18.46 stood for a -24.75% since 03/06/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Pinduoduo Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 41.33. This figure suggests that PDD stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current PDD readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 54.47% at this stage. This figure means that PDD share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) would settle between $36.67/share to $38.28/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $34.06 mark, then the market for Pinduoduo Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $33.06 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.58. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Citigroup lowered their recommendation on shares of PDD from Buy to Neutral in their opinion released on March 12. Credit Suisse analysts have lowered their rating of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) stock from Outperform to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 04. Analysts at Credit Suisse released an upgrade from Neutral to Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to January 06.

PDD equity has an average rating of 1.96, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 27 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 23 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 20 analysts rated Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) as a buy or a strong buy while 3 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, PDD stock price is currently trading at 294.62X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 47.1. Pinduoduo Inc. current P/B ratio of 10.9 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 9.4.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 992.8% to hit $6.55 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 59.3% from $30.14 billion to a noteworthy $48.01 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Pinduoduo Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -688.2% to hit $-1.34 per share. For the fiscal year, PDD’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 100.5% to hit $0.02 per share.