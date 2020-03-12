Why Linx S.A. (LINX) Is Down A Whooping -30.19% Today

Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -30.19% or (-1.6 points) to $3.7 from its previous close of $5.3. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 334016 contracts so far this session. LINX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 121.16 thousand shares, but with a 0.13 billion float and a -19.21% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for LINX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $9.31 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 151.62% from where the LINX share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Linx S.A., the two-week RSI stands at 18.97. This figure suggests that LINX stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current LINX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 14.85% at this stage. This figure means that LINX share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Linx S.A. (LINX) would settle between $5.73/share to $6.17/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $4.95 mark, then the market for Linx S.A. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $4.61 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.95. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Goldman, assumed coverage of LINX assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on January 14. BofA/Merrill analysts have lowered their rating of Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 06. Analysts at Jefferies, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to July 22.

LINX equity has an average rating of 2.75, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.