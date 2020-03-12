Why Afya Limited (AFYA) Stock is Downtrending Strong (-20.33%) Today

What just happened? Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) stock value has plummeted by nearly -20.33% or (-3.85 points) to $15.09 from its previous close of $18.94. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 102856 contracts so far this session. AFYA shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 349.58 thousand shares, but with a 30.68 million float and a -26.33% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for AFYA stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $123.82 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 720.54% from where the AFYA share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Afya Limited, the two-week RSI stands at 14.01. This figure suggests that AFYA stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current AFYA readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 9.04% at this stage. This figure means that AFYA share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Afya Limited (AFYA) would settle between $20.41/share to $21.88/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $18.07 mark, then the market for Afya Limited becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $17.2 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -3.67. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BofA/Merrill, assumed coverage of AFYA assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on January 23. UBS, analysts launched coverage of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on September 19. Analysts at Morgan Stanley, made their first call for the equity with a Overweight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to August 13.

AFYA equity has an average rating of 2.17, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 6 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, AFYA stock price is currently trading at 20.72X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 62.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 56.9. Afya Limited current P/B ratio of 4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.7.