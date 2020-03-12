Should You Buy OFS Capital Corporation (OFS)’s Stock Price That’s Melting -36.77% Today?

OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $5.45, the shares have already lost -3.17 points (-36.77% lower) from its previous close of $8.62. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 182093 contracts so far this session. OFS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 62.13 million shares, but with a 0 million float and a -19.06% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for OFS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $12.4 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 127.52% from where the OFS share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for OFS Capital Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 14.41. This figure suggests that OFS stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current OFS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 1.43% at this stage. This figure means that OFS share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that OFS Capital Corporation (OFS) would settle between $9.36/share to $10.1/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $8.23 mark, then the market for OFS Capital Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $7.83 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.41. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann lowered their recommendation on shares of OFS from Buy to Neutral in their opinion released on November 11. Ladenburg Thalmann analysts bumped their rating on OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on August 05. Analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to May 06.

Moving on, OFS stock price is currently trading at 6.11X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 23.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 12.7. OFS Capital Corporation current P/B ratio of 0.7 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.3.

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 11% to hit $13.95 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 22.5% from $42.83 million to a noteworthy $52.47 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, OFS Capital Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -12.5% to hit $0.35 per share. For the fiscal year, OFS’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 3.6% to hit $1.43 per share.