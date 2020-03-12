Looking Into What Made FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) Sink More Than -16.91 Percent Today

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). At current price of $0.96, the shares have already lost -0.2 points (-16.91% lower) from its previous close of $1.16. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 202262 contracts so far this session. RAIL shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 138.42 thousand shares, but with a 11.75 million float and a -29.27% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for RAIL stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $3.25 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 238.54% from where the RAIL share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.69 over a week and tumble down $-0.79 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $7.98, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/24/19. The recent low of $0.9 stood for a -87.92% since 12/03/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.95 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for FreightCar America, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 23.2. This figure suggests that RAIL stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current RAIL readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 5.78% at this stage. This figure means that RAIL share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) would settle between $1.29/share to $1.43/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.07 mark, then the market for FreightCar America, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.99 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.27. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Cowen lifted target price for shares of RAIL but were stick to Market Perform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on November 01. The price target has been raised from $6 to $4.50. CL King analysts have lowered their rating of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 01. Analysts at Stifel are sticking to their Hold stance. However, on August 03, they lifted price target for these shares to $19 from $15.

RAIL equity has an average rating of 3, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 0 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, RAIL stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 16.2. FreightCar America, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.4.

FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -47.4% to hit $37.2 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -12.3% from $229960 to a noteworthy $201600. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, FreightCar America, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 30.4% to hit $-0.78 per share. For the fiscal year, RAIL’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 63.6% to hit $-1.42 per share.