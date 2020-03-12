Here’s Why Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Took A Beating Today

The biggest losers of the session on the Wall Street include Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN), which fell -1.64 points or -16.96% to trade at $8.06 as last check. The stock closed last session at $9.7 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 130708 contracts so far this session. EARN shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 49.44 million shares, but with a 12.15 million float and a -13% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for EARN stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $11.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 42.68% from where the EARN share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-2.73 over a week and tumble down $-3.07 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $12.14, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/19/19. The recent low of $7.65 stood for a -33.65% since 09/03/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.75 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, the two-week RSI stands at 16.33. This figure suggests that EARN stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current EARN readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 42.51% at this stage. This figure means that EARN share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) would settle between $10.02/share to $10.33/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $9.54 mark, then the market for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $9.38 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.97. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at JMP Securities raised their recommendation on shares of EARN from Mkt Perform to Mkt Outperform in their opinion released on July 29. Deutsche Bank analysts again handed out a Hold recommendation to Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on August 06. The target price has been raised from $16.75 to $15.50. Analysts at MLV & Co, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to February 05.

EARN equity has an average rating of 2.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, EARN stock price is currently trading at 9.74X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 5.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 33.8. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT current P/B ratio of 0.8 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 0.9.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -9% to hit $4.26 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 30.8% from $13.86 million to a noteworthy $18.13 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -7.4% to hit $0.25 per share. For the fiscal year, EARN’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 18.7% to hit $1.08 per share.