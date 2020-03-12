CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Loses -14.47%: Reasons Investors Are Selling The Shares Today

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) is -0.77 points lower today and the only thing that matters is where they go from here. You simply have to look deeper than the share price and explore the fundamentals and future growth potential. The stock value has plummeted by nearly -14.47% to $4.55 from its previous close of $5.32. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 320092 contracts so far this session. CEIX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 650.21 thousand shares, but with a 25.13 million float and a -12.64% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CEIX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $14.8 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 225.27% from where the CEIX share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-1.63 over a week and tumble down $-2.28 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $38.12, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/18/19. The recent low of $4.59 stood for a -88.06% since 12/03/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for CONSOL Energy Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 28.56. This figure suggests that CEIX stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CEIX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 24.55% at this stage. This figure means that CEIX share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) would settle between $5.59/share to $5.87/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $5.04 mark, then the market for CONSOL Energy Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $4.77 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.4. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at The Benchmark Company, assumed coverage of CEIX assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on February 19. Stifel, analysts launched coverage of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) stock with a Hold recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on June 27. Analysts at Stifel are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on February 08, they lifted price target for these shares to $40 from $41.

CEIX equity has an average rating of 2.25, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CEIX stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 1.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 4.8. CONSOL Energy Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.3 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 0.3.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -13.5% to hit $320440, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -10.8% from $1.43 billion to a noteworthy $1.28 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, CONSOL Energy Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -76.9% to hit $0.28 per share. For the fiscal year, CEIX’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -70.2% to hit $1.05 per share.