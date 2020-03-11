Yelp Inc. (YELP): what caused a meltdown today?

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). At current price of $25.35, the shares have already lost -2.46 points (-8.85% lower) from its previous close of $27.81. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 585268 contracts so far this session. YELP shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 904.97 thousand shares, but with a 68.45 million float and a -9.09% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for YELP stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $37 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 45.96% from where the YELP share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-5.81 over a week and tumble down $-9.18 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $40.99, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/05/19. The recent low of $25.53 stood for a -38.16% since 11/03/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.01 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Yelp Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 27.52. This figure suggests that YELP stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current YELP readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 10.29% at this stage. This figure means that YELP share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Yelp Inc. (YELP) would settle between $28.49/share to $29.17/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $26.45 mark, then the market for Yelp Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $25.09 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.6. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at RBC Capital Mkts lowered their recommendation on shares of YELP from Outperform to Sector Perform in their opinion released on February 14. Barclays analysts have lowered their rating of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) stock from Equal Weight to Underweight in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 14. Analysts at Aegis Capital released an upgrade from Hold to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to September 13.

YELP equity has an average rating of 2.81, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 25 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 15 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 10 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) as a buy or a strong buy while 4 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, YELP stock price is currently trading at 22.65X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 53.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 31. Yelp Inc. current P/B ratio of 2.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.5.

Yelp Inc. (YELP)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 9.2% to hit $257590, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 10.7% from $1.01 billion to a noteworthy $1.12 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Yelp Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -300% to hit $-0.04 per share. For the fiscal year, YELP’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 69.2% to hit $0.88 per share.