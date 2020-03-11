Why Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) Stock is Down Almost -4.03% Today

What just happened? Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) stock value has plummeted by nearly -4.03% or (-0.6 points) to $14.29 from its previous close of $14.89. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 263569 contracts so far this session. RRGB shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 280.75 thousand shares, but with a 11.13 million float and a -45.72% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for RRGB stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $30.57 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 113.93% from where the RRGB share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-11.41 over a week and tumble down $-19.78 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $37.29, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/21/20. The recent low of $13.91 stood for a -61.68% since 10/03/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.24 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 13.83. This figure suggests that RRGB stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current RRGB readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 1.32% at this stage. This figure means that RRGB share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) would settle between $16.66/share to $18.42/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $13.97 mark, then the market for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $13.04 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -6.21. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Maxim Group lifted target price for shares of RRGB but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on November 07. The price target has been raised from $44 to $42. BofA/Merrill analysts have lowered their rating of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) stock from Neutral to Underperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on August 27. Analysts at Maxim Group are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on August 07, they lifted price target for these shares to $44 from $49.

RRGB equity has an average rating of 2.82, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 9 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 8 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, RRGB stock price is currently trading at 35.45X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 24.2.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -3.5% to hit $395560, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -3.1% from $1.32 billion to a noteworthy $1.27 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 31.6% to hit $0.25 per share. For the fiscal year, RRGB’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -29% to hit $0.44 per share.