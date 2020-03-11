Why Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) Stock Wiped Out -10.82% Today

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $1.3, the shares have already lost -0.16 points (-10.82% lower) from its previous close of $1.46. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 389035 contracts so far this session. PEI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.35 million shares, but with a 64.73 million float and a -42.06% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for PEI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $4.45 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 242.31% from where the PEI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-1.2 over a week and tumble down $-2.46 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $7.93, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 06/05/19. The recent low of $1.32 stood for a -83.57% since 10/03/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.68 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, the two-week RSI stands at 15.39. This figure suggests that PEI stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current PEI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 2.3% at this stage. This figure means that PEI share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) would settle between $1.66/share to $1.86/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.29 mark, then the market for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.12 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.61. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at SunTrust lowered their recommendation on shares of PEI from Hold to Sell in their opinion released on January 16. Citigroup analysts have lowered their rating of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) stock from Neutral to Sell in a separate flash note issued to investors on September 23. Analysts at Boenning & Scattergood released an upgrade from Neutral to Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to May 06.

PEI equity has an average rating of 4, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) as a buy or a strong buy while 4 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, PEI stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 24.5. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust current P/B ratio of 0.3 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.4.