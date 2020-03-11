Why Korn Ferry (KFY) Shares Retreated -10.3% Today

What just happened? Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) stock value has plummeted by nearly -10.3% or (-3.25 points) to $28.31 from its previous close of $31.56. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 374595 contracts so far this session. KFY shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 404.26 thousand shares, but with a 54.44 million float and a -9.67% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for KFY stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $48.4 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 70.96% from where the KFY share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-7.82 over a week and tumble down $-12.01 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $48.81, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 06/20/19. The recent low of $28.03 stood for a -42% since 11/03/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.23 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Korn Ferry, the two-week RSI stands at 25.1. This figure suggests that KFY stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current KFY readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 10.49% at this stage. This figure means that KFY share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Korn Ferry (KFY) would settle between $32.79/share to $34.03/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $30.33 mark, then the market for Korn Ferry becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $29.11 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -3.68. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Credit Suisse, assumed coverage of KFY assigning Underperform rating, according to their opinion released on August 10. Goldman, analysts launched coverage of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on March 27. Analysts at SunTrust are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on September 07, they lifted price target for these shares to $42 from $40.

KFY equity has an average rating of 2.17, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 6 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, KFY stock price is currently trading at 8.74X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 9.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 22. Korn Ferry current P/B ratio of 1.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 6.4.

Korn Ferry (KFY)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 4% to hit $510570, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 3.2% from $1.93 billion to a noteworthy $1.99 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Korn Ferry is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -13.6% to hit $0.76 per share. For the fiscal year, KFY’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -6.9% to hit $3.08 per share.