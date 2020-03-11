Why Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (FPRX) shares price is down -10.3% today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) stock? Its price is nose-diving -0.34 points, trading at $2.96 levels, and is down -10.3% from its previous close of $3.3. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 128480 contracts so far this session. FPRX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 493.74 thousand shares, but with a 35.31 million float and a -18.72% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for FPRX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $8 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 170.27% from where the FPRX share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.73 over a week and tumble down $-2.07 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $13.84, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/29/19. The recent low of $3 stood for a -78.61% since 11/03/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.41 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 27.76. This figure suggests that FPRX stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current FPRX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 4.25% at this stage. This figure means that FPRX share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (FPRX) would settle between $3.49/share to $3.67/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $3.12 mark, then the market for Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $2.93 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.4. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at JP Morgan lowered their recommendation on shares of FPRX from Neutral to Underweight in their opinion released on February 28. Wedbush analysts have lowered their rating of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) stock from Outperform to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 18. Analysts at Guggenheim, made their first call for the equity with a Neutral recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to November 20.

FPRX equity has an average rating of 2.22, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 9 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (FPRX)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 10.7% to hit $5.92 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 23.3% from $14.87 million to a noteworthy $18.34 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 32.4% to hit $-0.69 per share. For the fiscal year, FPRX’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 35.2% to hit $-2.54 per share.