Why Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) Stock Crashed Nearly -9.06% Today

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: sinking -9.06% or (-2.69 points) to $26.99 from its previous close of $29.68. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 2031452 contracts so far this session. FANG shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.83 million shares, but with a 0.16 billion float and a -51.94% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for FANG stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $122.82 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 355.06% from where the FANG share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-33.35 over a week and tumble down $-44.79 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $114.14, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 05/21/19. The recent low of $23.37 stood for a -76.35% since 09/03/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.11 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Diamondback Energy, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 13.9. This figure suggests that FANG stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current FANG readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 8.31% at this stage. This figure means that FANG share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) would settle between $32.38/share to $35.07/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $26.49 mark, then the market for Diamondback Energy, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $23.29 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -20.58. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at SunTrust lowered their recommendation on shares of FANG from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on March 09. Imperial Capital analysts again handed out a Outperform recommendation to Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on January 14. The target price has been raised from $88 to $110. Analysts at Johnson Rice lowered the stock to a Accumulate call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to November 19.

FANG equity has an average rating of 1.77, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 33 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 32 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 32 analysts rated Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, FANG stock price is currently trading at 3.04X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 20.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 44.6. Diamondback Energy, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 0.7.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 30% to hit $1.12 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 18.1% from $3.96 billion to a noteworthy $4.68 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Diamondback Energy, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 34.5% to hit $1.87 per share. For the fiscal year, FANG’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 11.5% to hit $7.73 per share.