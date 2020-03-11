Why comScore, Inc. (SCOR) Stock Declined -10.17% Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) stock? Its price is nose-diving -0.3 points, trading at $2.65 levels, and is down -10.17% from its previous close of $2.95. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 103702 contracts so far this session. SCOR shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 667.15 thousand shares, but with a 57.33 million float and a -15.23% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SCOR stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $5.3 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 100% from where the SCOR share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.83 over a week and tumble down $-1.23 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $23.26, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/03/19. The recent low of $1.43 stood for a -88.61% since 08/16/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.79 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for comScore, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 32.49. This figure suggests that SCOR stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SCOR readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 15.64% at this stage. This figure means that SCOR share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that comScore, Inc. (SCOR) would settle between $3.06/share to $3.18/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $2.74 mark, then the market for comScore, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $2.54 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.41. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Aegis Capital lifted target price for shares of SCOR but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on February 28. The price target has been raised from $7 to $8. Needham analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on May 10. The target price has been raised from $28 to $15. Analysts at Aegis Capital are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on April 02, they lifted price target for these shares to $25 from $30.

SCOR equity has an average rating of 2.6, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SCOR stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 30.9. comScore, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.8 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.1.

comScore, Inc. (SCOR)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -7.3% to hit $94.78 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 2.3% from $388640 to a noteworthy $397430. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, comScore, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 41.3% to hit $-0.27 per share. For the fiscal year, SCOR’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 82.9% to hit $-0.91 per share.