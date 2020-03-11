It’s understandable why traders are mauling Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: sinking -8.46% or (-0.04 points) to $0.42 from its previous close of $0.46. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1016167 contracts so far this session. BTE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.13 million shares, but with a 0.55 billion float and a -49.18% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BTE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $3.94 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 838.1% from where the BTE share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.5 over a week and tumble down $-0.61 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $2.32, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/24/19. The recent low of $0.42 stood for a -81.85% since 11/03/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.55 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Baytex Energy Corp., the two-week RSI stands at 16.71. This figure suggests that BTE stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BTE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 2.83% at this stage. This figure means that BTE share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) would settle between $0.57/share to $0.69/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.38 mark, then the market for Baytex Energy Corp. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.31 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.3. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Raymond James lowered their recommendation on shares of BTE from Outperform to Mkt Perform in their opinion released on October 25. Credit Suisse, analysts launched coverage of Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) stock with a Outperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on July 16. Analysts at Macquarie released an upgrade from Neutral to Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to March 07.

BTE equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, BTE stock price is currently trading at 6.3X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 44.6. Baytex Energy Corp. current P/B ratio of 0.1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 0.7.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 36.4% to hit $190510, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 63.4% from $473820 to a noteworthy $774120. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Baytex Energy Corp. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 91.6% to hit $-0.11 per share. For the fiscal year, BTE’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 94.4% to hit $-0.1 per share.