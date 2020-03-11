How Far CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) Will Fall Today

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) stock today? Its price is nose-diving -1.78 points, trading at $17.9 levels, and is down -9.04% from its previous close of $19.68. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 240150 contracts so far this session. CTRE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.03 million shares, but with a 94.13 million float and a -9.72% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CTRE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $22.14 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 23.69% from where the CTRE share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-4.3 over a week and tumble down $-4.36 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $25.54, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 05/16/19. The recent low of $17.32 stood for a -29.91% since 10/03/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.8 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for CareTrust REIT, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 28.84. This figure suggests that CTRE stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CTRE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 18.98% at this stage. This figure means that CTRE share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) would settle between $20.49/share to $21.3/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $18.09 mark, then the market for CareTrust REIT, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $16.51 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.96. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Berenberg lowered their recommendation on shares of CTRE from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on February 28. BMO Capital Markets analysts have lowered their rating of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) stock from Outperform to Market Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 07. Analysts at Mizuho, made their first call for the equity with a Underperform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to December 20.

CTRE equity has an average rating of 2.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 10 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CTRE stock price is currently trading at 22.47X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 40.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 36.5. CareTrust REIT, Inc. current P/B ratio of 2 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.8.

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 6.8% to hit $43.14 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 7% from $163400 to a noteworthy $174830. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, CareTrust REIT, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 16.7% to hit $0.21 per share. For the fiscal year, CTRE’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 68.8% to hit $0.81 per share.