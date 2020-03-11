Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD): Down -9.49% Today, Time To Sell This Stock?

The biggest losers of the session on the Wall Street include Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD), which fell -0.43 points or -9.49% to trade at $4.1 as last check. The stock closed last session at $4.53 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 1198470 contracts so far this session. BKD shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.77 million shares, but with a 0.18 billion float and a -24.63% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BKD stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $9.21 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 124.63% from where the BKD share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-1.49 over a week and tumble down $-2.64 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $8.8, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 10/21/19. The recent low of $4.04 stood for a -53.41% since 09/03/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.27 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Brookdale Senior Living Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 24.95. This figure suggests that BKD stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BKD readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 6.45% at this stage. This figure means that BKD share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) would settle between $4.69/share to $4.85/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $4.35 mark, then the market for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $4.17 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.88. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Barclays, assumed coverage of BKD assigning Equal Weight rating, according to their opinion released on September 03. Stifel analysts again handed out a Hold recommendation to Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on August 07. The target price has been raised from $9 to $8. Analysts at RBC Capital Mkts lowered the stock to a Sector Perform call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to February 27.

BKD equity has an average rating of 2.57, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, BKD stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 31.4. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.2 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.5.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -4.8% to hit $991840, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -7.3% from $4.06 billion to a noteworthy $3.76 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -39.1% to hit $-0.32 per share. For the fiscal year, BKD’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 31.9% to hit $-0.98 per share.