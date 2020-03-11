Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH): Down -8.02% Today, Time To Sell This Stock?

The biggest losers of the session on the Wall Street include Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH), which fell -4.99 points or -8.02% to trade at $57.2 as last check. The stock closed last session at $62.19 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 140392 contracts so far this session. ASH shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 591.36 thousand shares, but with a 59.99 million float and a -11.45% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ASH stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $89.22 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 55.98% from where the ASH share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Ashland Global Holdings Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 23.01. This figure suggests that ASH stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ASH readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 7.87% at this stage. This figure means that ASH share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) would settle between $63.34/share to $64.49/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $59.98 mark, then the market for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $57.78 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -6.78. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at JP Morgan lowered their recommendation on shares of ASH from Neutral to Underweight in their opinion released on January 29. BMO Capital Markets analysts have lowered their rating of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) stock from Outperform to Market Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 20. Analysts at Wells Fargo, made their first call for the equity with a Outperform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to October 16.

ASH equity has an average rating of 1.91, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 11 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 10 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 9 analysts rated Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, ASH stock price is currently trading at 16.78X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 29.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 31.9. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. current P/B ratio of 1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.1.