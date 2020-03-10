Why U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (PRTS) shares are suddenly exploding 7.45% today

What just happened? U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) stock value has climbed by nearly 7.45% or (0.18 points) to $2.53 from its previous close of $2.35. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 165582 contracts so far this session. PRTS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 141.02 thousand shares, but with a 24.63 million float and a -5.62% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for PRTS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $4 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 58.1% from where the PRTS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.11 over a week and tumble down $-0.02 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $2.98, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 10/01/20. The recent low of $0.92 stood for a -15.23% since 10/05/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.26 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 47.97. This figure suggests that PRTS stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current PRTS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 48.52% at this stage. This figure means that PRTS share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (PRTS) would settle between $2.42/share to $2.49/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $2.25 mark, then the market for U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $2.15 for its downside target.

Analysts at Craig Hallum, assumed coverage of PRTS assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on January 08. Barrington Research, analysts launched coverage of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) stock with a Outperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on September 13. Analysts at ROTH Capital, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to October 09.

PRTS equity has an average rating of 1.67, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, PRTS stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 46.8. U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. current P/B ratio of 2.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 9.3.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (PRTS)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 1.7% to hit $75.99 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 3.8% from $280660 to a noteworthy $291410. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 70% to hit $-0.03 per share. For the fiscal year, PRTS’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 89.9% to hit $-0.09 per share.