Why QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Stock is Up Almost 2.56% Today

What just happened? QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) stock value has climbed by nearly 2.56% or (1.86 points) to $74.5 from its previous close of $72.64. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 4357477 contracts so far this session. QCOM shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 10.19 million shares, but with a 1.14 billion float and a -9.83% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for QCOM stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $99.87 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 34.05% from where the QCOM share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-3.33 over a week and tumble down $-13.37 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $96.17, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/17/20. The recent low of $53.65 stood for a -22.53% since 11/03/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.46 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for QUALCOMM Incorporated, the two-week RSI stands at 36.01. This figure suggests that QCOM stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current QCOM readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 14.42% at this stage. This figure means that QCOM share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) would settle between $75.22/share to $77.79/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $70.95 mark, then the market for QUALCOMM Incorporated becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $69.25 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.63. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Nomura, assumed coverage of QCOM assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on March 10. Piper Sandler, analysts launched coverage of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) stock with a Neutral recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on March 04. Analysts at Daiwa Securities released an upgrade from Neutral to Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to February 12.

QCOM equity has an average rating of 2.24, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 30 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 12 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 18 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 18 analysts rated QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, QCOM stock price is currently trading at 11.84X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 20.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 22.3. QUALCOMM Incorporated current P/B ratio of 18.4 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.1.