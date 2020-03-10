What’s wrong with Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP) today

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) stock today? Its price is nose-diving -0.79 points, trading at $7.87 levels, and is down -9.1% from its previous close of $8.66. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 168264 contracts so far this session. LOOP shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 57.69 million shares, but with a 11.04 million float and a -6.5% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for LOOP stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $14.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 84.24% from where the LOOP share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.47 over a week and tumble down $-1.69 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $18.65, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 09/24/19. The recent low of $6.33 stood for a -57.8% since 05/23/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.39 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Loop Industries, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 32.23. This figure suggests that LOOP stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current LOOP readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 6.46% at this stage. This figure means that LOOP share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP) would settle between $8.92/share to $9.18/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $8.5 mark, then the market for Loop Industries, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $8.34 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.32. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at ROTH Capital, assumed coverage of LOOP assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on October 14. H.C. Wainwright, analysts launched coverage of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on April 26.

Moving on, LOOP stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 23.9. Loop Industries, Inc. current P/B ratio of 9.4 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 2.8.