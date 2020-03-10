What’s wrong with CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) today

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) stock today? Its price is nose-diving -1.48 points, trading at $19.65 levels, and is down -7% from its previous close of $21.13. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 232783 contracts so far this session. CVI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 643.52 thousand shares, but with a 0.1 billion float and a -24.24% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CVI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $39.4 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 100.51% from where the CVI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-6.78 over a week and tumble down $-14.74 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $55.52, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/29/19. The recent low of $20.04 stood for a -64.61% since 10/03/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.37 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for CVR Energy, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 9.66. This figure suggests that CVI stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CVI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 5.52% at this stage. This figure means that CVI share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) would settle between $23.01/share to $24.88/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $19.98 mark, then the market for CVR Energy, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $18.82 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -3.59. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Goldman raised their recommendation on shares of CVI from Sell to Neutral in their opinion released on February 03. Credit Suisse, analysts launched coverage of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) stock with a Neutral recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 03. Analysts at Tudor Pickering released an upgrade from Sell to Hold for the stock, in a research note that dated back to August 30.

CVI equity has an average rating of 3.33, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 6 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CVI stock price is currently trading at 11.05X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 5.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 8.7. CVR Energy, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.5 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 0.9.

CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -25.7% to hit $1.13 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -8.7% from $6.36 billion to a noteworthy $5.81 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, CVR Energy, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -125.8% to hit $-0.23 per share. For the fiscal year, CVI’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -64.5% to hit $1.3 per share.