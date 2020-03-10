What’s unusual with Meredith Corporation (MDP) today

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) stock today? Its price is jumping 1.71 points, trading at $23.27 levels, and is up 7.93% from its previous close of $21.56. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 473763 contracts so far this session. MDP shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.39 million shares, but with a 39.51 million float and a -15.55% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for MDP stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $38.17 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 64.03% from where the MDP share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-1.05 over a week and tumble down $-9.22 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $60.95, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/17/19. The recent low of $20.61 stood for a -61.82% since 05/03/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.12 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Meredith Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 33.31. This figure suggests that MDP stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current MDP readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 15.33% at this stage. This figure means that MDP share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Meredith Corporation (MDP) would settle between $22.62/share to $23.67/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $20.63 mark, then the market for Meredith Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $19.69 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.46. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Guggenheim, assumed coverage of MDP assigning Neutral rating, according to their opinion released on May 28. Citigroup analysts bumped their rating on Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on May 30. Analysts at The Benchmark Company are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on May 15, they lifted price target for these shares to $70 from $77.

MDP equity has an average rating of 2.67, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 6 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, MDP stock price is currently trading at 3.26X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 49 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 66.4. Meredith Corporation current P/B ratio of 1.1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.1.