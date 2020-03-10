What’s Really Driving Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Stock Up 7.53% Today

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 7.53% or (2.48 points) to $35.33 from its previous close of $32.85. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 263381 contracts so far this session. SMTC shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 448.59 thousand shares, but with a 65.23 million float and a -19.6% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SMTC stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $54.67 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 54.74% from where the SMTC share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-4.9 over a week and tumble down $-15.59 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $56.13, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/21/19. The recent low of $32.81 stood for a -37.07% since 09/03/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.83 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Semtech Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 28.63. This figure suggests that SMTC stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SMTC readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 6.72% at this stage. This figure means that SMTC share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Semtech Corporation (SMTC) would settle between $35.03/share to $37.21/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $31.74 mark, then the market for Semtech Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $30.63 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -3.09. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Cowen lifted target price for shares of SMTC but were stick to Outperform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on January 24. The price target has been raised from $53 to $58. BWS Financial analysts have lowered their rating of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) stock from Buy to Hold in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 15. Analysts at Piper Jaffray are sticking to their Overweight stance. However, on September 26, they lifted price target for these shares to $55 from $50.

SMTC equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 14 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 10 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 10 analysts rated Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SMTC stock price is currently trading at 19.3X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 45 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 22.3. Semtech Corporation current P/B ratio of 3.2 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.1.

Semtech Corporation (SMTC)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -16.1% to hit $134240, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -16.2% from $648700 to a noteworthy $543790. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Semtech Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -36.4% to hit $0.35 per share. For the fiscal year, SMTC’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -32.9% to hit $1.47 per share.