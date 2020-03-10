This is why Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) share price is losing -2.57% today

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is -0.44 points lower today and the only thing that matters is where they go from here. You simply have to look deeper than the share price and explore the fundamentals and future growth potential. The stock value has plummeted by nearly -2.57% to $16.69 from its previous close of $17.13. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 5122013 contracts so far this session. VIPS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 6.04 million shares, but with a 0.49 billion float and a 35.74% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for VIPS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $103.26 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 518.69% from where the VIPS share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Vipshop Holdings Limited, the two-week RSI stands at 67.25. This figure suggests that VIPS stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current VIPS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 88.09% at this stage. This figure means that VIPS share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) would settle between $18.23/share to $19.34/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $15.64 mark, then the market for Vipshop Holdings Limited becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $14.15 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 2.34. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Nomura raised their recommendation on shares of VIPS from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on March 06. Citigroup analysts bumped their rating on Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 06. Analysts at Morgan Stanley, made their first call for the equity with a Equal-Weight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to February 05.

VIPS equity has an average rating of 2.35, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 24 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 7 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 17 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 16 analysts rated Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, VIPS stock price is currently trading at 11.83X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 20.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 46.8. Vipshop Holdings Limited current P/B ratio of 3.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 9.3.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 551.6% to hit $19.46 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 4.3% from $92.99 billion to a noteworthy $96.99 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Vipshop Holdings Limited is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 494.1% to hit $1.01 per share. For the fiscal year, VIPS’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 17.6% to hit $8.68 per share.