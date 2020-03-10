This is why Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) share price is losing -5.31% today

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) is -0.06 points lower today and the only thing that matters is where they go from here. You simply have to look deeper than the share price and explore the fundamentals and future growth potential. The stock value has plummeted by nearly -5.31% to $1.16 from its previous close of $1.22. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 228183 contracts so far this session. SNDL shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.67 million shares, but with a 93.36 million float and a -17.57% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SNDL stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $2.01 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 73.28% from where the SNDL share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Sundial Growers Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 34.21. This figure suggests that SNDL stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SNDL readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 14.73% at this stage. This figure means that SNDL share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) would settle between $1.41/share to $1.6/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.06 mark, then the market for Sundial Growers Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.9 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.16. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Cowen lowered their recommendation on shares of SNDL from Outperform to Market Perform in their opinion released on February 24. CIBC analysts have lowered their rating of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) stock from Neutral to Sector Underperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 31. Analysts at BMO Capital Markets lowered the stock to a Market Perform call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to October 31.

SNDL equity has an average rating of 2.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.