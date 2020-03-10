This is why First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) share price is losing -3.42% today

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) is -0.34 points lower today and the only thing that matters is where they go from here. You simply have to look deeper than the share price and explore the fundamentals and future growth potential. The stock value has plummeted by nearly -3.42% to $9.76 from its previous close of $10.1. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 5220461 contracts so far this session. FHN shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 5.17 million shares, but with a 0.31 billion float and a -28.11% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for FHN stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $19.08 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 95.49% from where the FHN share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for First Horizon National Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 16.15. This figure suggests that FHN stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current FHN readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 3.6% at this stage. This figure means that FHN share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) would settle between $11.74/share to $13.38/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $9.22 mark, then the market for First Horizon National Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $8.34 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.84. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Robert W. Baird raised their recommendation on shares of FHN from Neutral to Outperform in their opinion released on March 02. BofA/Merrill analysts bumped their rating on First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 05. Analysts at Keefe Bruyette lowered the stock to a Mkt Perform call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to October 17.

FHN equity has an average rating of 2.15, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 14 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 10 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 10 analysts rated First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, FHN stock price is currently trading at 5.56X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 7.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 10.9. First Horizon National Corporation current P/B ratio of 0.7 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 0.9.