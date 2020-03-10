Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) Down -6.59%: Why This Stock Is Killing Today

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -6.59% or (-1.2 points) to $17.01 from its previous close of $18.21. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 204541 contracts so far this session. PRIM shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 140.53 thousand shares, but with a 45.12 million float and a -7.84% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for PRIM stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $28.75 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 69.02% from where the PRIM share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-2.67 over a week and tumble down $-4.57 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $23.98, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/05/19. The recent low of $17.2 stood for a -29.07% since 10/03/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.27 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Primoris Services Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 25.26. This figure suggests that PRIM stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current PRIM readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 16.29% at this stage. This figure means that PRIM share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) would settle between $19.19/share to $20.17/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $17.37 mark, then the market for Primoris Services Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $16.53 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.78. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their recommendation on shares of PRIM from Sector Weight to Overweight in their opinion released on February 06. Sidoti analysts bumped their rating on Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 28. Analysts at Seaport Global Securities, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to October 11.

PRIM equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, PRIM stock price is currently trading at 8.54X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 11.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 12.4. Primoris Services Corporation current P/B ratio of 1.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.5.

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 8.6% to hit $683450, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 8.6% from $3.11 billion to a noteworthy $3.37 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Primoris Services Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -50% to hit $0.02 per share. For the fiscal year, PRIM’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 11.8% to hit $1.8 per share.