Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Stock Was Up 6.15 Percent Today. Here’s Why.

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) stock? Its price is jumping 9.13 points, trading at $157.64 levels, and is up 6.15% from its previous close of $148.51. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 199812 contracts so far this session. MPWR shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 334.2 thousand shares, but with a 43.3 million float and a -9.51% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for MPWR stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $204.44 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 29.69% from where the MPWR share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-6.75 over a week and tumble down $-28.73 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $193.1, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/14/20. The recent low of $114.84 stood for a -18.36% since 05/29/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.57 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 40.26. This figure suggests that MPWR stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current MPWR readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 20.01% at this stage. This figure means that MPWR share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) would settle between $155.64/share to $162.77/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $144.8 mark, then the market for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $141.09 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -5.11. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Needham raised their recommendation on shares of MPWR from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on March 05. Cowen analysts again handed out a Outperform recommendation to Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on February 06. The target price has been raised from $200 to $215. Analysts at Rosenblatt, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to December 12.

MPWR equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 12 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 10 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 10 analysts rated Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, MPWR stock price is currently trading at 25.67X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 62.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 22.3. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. current P/B ratio of 8.6 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.1.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 14.6% to hit $161690, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 16.9% from $627920 to a noteworthy $734210. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 14.3% to hit $0.96 per share. For the fiscal year, MPWR’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 19.8% to hit $4.65 per share.