Here’s Why Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) Soared As Much As 17.76% Today

Big changes are happening at Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 17.76% or (1.16 points) to $7.69 from its previous close of $6.53. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 125619 contracts so far this session. NMM shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 103.88 thousand shares, but with a 8.57 million float and a -25.29% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for NMM stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $16.75 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 117.82% from where the NMM share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-1.3 over a week and tumble down $-3.48 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $21.3, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 10/17/19. The recent low of $6.5 stood for a -63.9% since 03/09/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.15 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Navios Maritime Partners L.P., the two-week RSI stands at 29.77. This figure suggests that NMM stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current NMM readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 12.07% at this stage. This figure means that NMM share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) would settle between $7.49/share to $8.46/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $6.03 mark, then the market for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $5.54 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.87. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at JP Morgan raised their recommendation on shares of NMM from Neutral to Overweight in their opinion released on October 17. JP Morgan analysts have lowered their rating of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) stock from Overweight to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 17. Analysts at Morgan Stanley lowered the stock to a Underweight call from its previous Equal-Weight recommendation, in a research note that dated back to February 04.

NMM equity has an average rating of 2.25, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 15.4% to hit $54.02 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 22.1% from $219380 to a noteworthy $267940. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 600% to hit $0.75 per share. For the fiscal year, NMM’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 93% to hit $4.69 per share.