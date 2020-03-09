Why Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) Is An Unattractive Stock Today

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $23.3, the shares have already lost -3.69 points (-13.69% lower) from its previous close of $26.99. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 651060 contracts so far this session. REGI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 874.3 thousand shares, but with a 37.8 million float and a 2.04% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for REGI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $40.2 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 72.53% from where the REGI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-3.74 over a week and tumble down $-3.59 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $31.5, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/20/20. The recent low of $9.9 stood for a -26.06% since 07/08/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.28 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Renewable Energy Group, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 33.64. This figure suggests that REGI stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current REGI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 33.22% at this stage. This figure means that REGI share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) would settle between $28.28/share to $29.58/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $25.54 mark, then the market for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $24.1 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.66. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BWS Financial lifted target price for shares of REGI but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on December 23. The price target has been raised from $31 to $58. H.C. Wainwright, analysts launched coverage of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on December 03. Analysts at ROTH Capital released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to June 24.

REGI equity has an average rating of 1.8, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, REGI stock price is currently trading at 8.95X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 10.2. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.9 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.1.