Why Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) Stock Is Getting Killed Today – Tanking -18.67%

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: sinking -18.67% or (-1.91 points) to $8.32 from its previous close of $10.23. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 319794 contracts so far this session. CPLP shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 127.64 thousand shares, but with a 15.39 million float and a -2.76% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CPLP stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $15.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 86.3% from where the CPLP share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Capital Product Partners L.P., the two-week RSI stands at 16.08. This figure suggests that CPLP stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CPLP readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 15.85% at this stage. This figure means that CPLP share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) would settle between $10.46/share to $10.7/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $10.1 mark, then the market for Capital Product Partners L.P. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $9.98 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.74. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at B. Riley FBR lifted target price for shares of CPLP but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on April 04. The price target has been raised from $12.25 to $14. Wells Fargo analysts have lowered their rating of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) stock from Outperform to Market Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 10. Analysts at B. Riley FBR, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to December 04.

CPLP equity has an average rating of 1.33, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 26.6% to hit $33.94 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 30% from $108370 to a noteworthy $140860. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Capital Product Partners L.P. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 530% to hit $0.43 per share. For the fiscal year, CPLP’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 132.5% to hit $1.93 per share.