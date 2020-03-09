Why Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) Is An Unattractive Stock Today

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $9.61, the shares have already lost -1.22 points (-11.27% lower) from its previous close of $10.83. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 831943 contracts so far this session. BRMK shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.07 million shares, but with a 78.32 million float and a -4.16% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BRMK stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $12.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 30.07% from where the BRMK share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 9.24. This figure suggests that BRMK stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BRMK readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 9.61% at this stage. This figure means that BRMK share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) would settle between $10.97/share to $11.11/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $10.63 mark, then the market for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $10.43 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.65. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

BRMK equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, BRMK stock price is currently trading at 9.1X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 39.1. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. current P/B ratio of 0 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.