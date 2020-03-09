Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS): Why Its Shares Are Down -15.7 Percent Today?

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) stock? Its price is nose-diving -1.2 points, trading at $6.41 levels, and is down -15.7% from its previous close of $7.61. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 111385 contracts so far this session. NVGS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 103.03 thousand shares, but with a 33.96 million float and a -17.37% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for NVGS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $15.17 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 136.66% from where the NVGS share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Navigator Holdings Ltd., the two-week RSI stands at 9.4. This figure suggests that NVGS stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current NVGS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 4.42% at this stage. This figure means that NVGS share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) would settle between $7.95/share to $8.3/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $7.43 mark, then the market for Navigator Holdings Ltd. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $7.26 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.28. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wells Fargo raised their recommendation on shares of NVGS from Market Perform to Outperform in their opinion released on July 25. Morgan Stanley analysts bumped their rating on Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 15. Analysts at Wells Fargo lowered the stock to a Market Perform call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to January 10.

NVGS equity has an average rating of 1.6, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 6 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, NVGS stock price is currently trading at 9.03X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 16.7. Navigator Holdings Ltd. current P/B ratio of 0.5 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.7.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 3.7% to hit $63.7 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -0.5% from $243270 to a noteworthy $242080. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Navigator Holdings Ltd. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 150% to hit $0.01 per share. For the fiscal year, NVGS’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -360% to hit $-0.23 per share.