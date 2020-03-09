Looking Into What Made Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) Sink More Than -26.1 Percent Today

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV). At current price of $6.57, the shares have already lost -2.32 points (-26.1% lower) from its previous close of $8.89. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 113834 contracts so far this session. VRTV shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 106.86 thousand shares, but with a 12.78 million float and a -26.16% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for VRTV stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $23 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 250.08% from where the VRTV share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Veritiv Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 16.18. This figure suggests that VRTV stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current VRTV readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 8.7% at this stage. This figure means that VRTV share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) would settle between $9.14/share to $9.4/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $8.39 mark, then the market for Veritiv Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $7.9 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.52. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BofA/Merrill raised their recommendation on shares of VRTV from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on March 06. BofA/Merrill analysts have lowered their rating of Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on May 13. Analysts at BofA/Merrill released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to March 05.

VRTV equity has an average rating of 3, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 0 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, VRTV stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 16.2. Veritiv Corporation current P/B ratio of 0.3 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.3.

Veritiv Corporation (VRTV)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -22.8% to hit $1.63 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -10.7% from $7.66 billion to a noteworthy $6.84 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Veritiv Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 27.4% to hit $-1.22 per share. For the fiscal year, VRTV’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 45.7% to hit $-1 per share.