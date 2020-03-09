Here’s Why Cactus, Inc. (WHD) Took A Beating Today

The biggest losers of the session on the Wall Street include Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD), which fell -3.75 points or -16.56% to trade at $18.89 as last check. The stock closed last session at $22.64 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 3454 contracts so far this session. WHD shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 354.21 thousand shares, but with a 47.14 million float and a -17.1% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for WHD stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $35.23 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 86.5% from where the WHD share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Cactus, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 18.4. This figure suggests that WHD stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current WHD readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 25.43% at this stage. This figure means that WHD share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Cactus, Inc. (WHD) would settle between $24.59/share to $26.54/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $21.41 mark, then the market for Cactus, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $20.18 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.87. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BofA/Merrill lowered their recommendation on shares of WHD from Neutral to Underperform in their opinion released on March 09. Wolfe Research, analysts launched coverage of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) stock with a Peer Perform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on November 21. Analysts at BofA/Merrill are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on June 25, they lifted price target for these shares to $39 from $50.

WHD equity has an average rating of 1.79, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 14 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 12 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 11 analysts rated Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc. (WHD)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -0.5% to hit $152240, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -1.3% from $628410 to a noteworthy $620150. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Cactus, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -18.4% to hit $0.4 per share. For the fiscal year, WHD’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -9.7% to hit $1.68 per share.