Why there is big stock price movements today? Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY), NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO)

Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is currently trading at around $3.74, a price level that means its value has jumped 6.09% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, CLNY shares have hit a high of $4.07 and a low of $3.88. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $6.14 and a low of $3.53, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -4.95%. That was after the news story published on Mar-06-20 that was titled ‘Colony Capital Issues Statement Regarding Blackwells Capital’.

Comparatively, CLNY’s year to date performance is at -17.05%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -2.48% over the last week and -17.57% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.25, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 9.64% and 5.39% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 3 analysts have given Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) a consensus price target of 6.50, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $8.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $4.25. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 53.25% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 53.25%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 12.0 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.50 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. 3 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 1 of the 3 rate it as a Hold; 2 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -25.91%, while it is -20.38% below and -18.59% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 1.85 million against a 3-month average of 2.80M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 83.77% of the Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) total float.

Meanwhile, NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has gained 66.36% over the course of a year, with the price now at $29.18. According to a ACCESSWIRE story on Mar-02-20, ‘NeoGenomics Announces Three-Year Contract to be Cornerstone Oncology and Cancer Testing Laboratory for Large, National Group Purchasing Organization’. The shares of the company were last trading at -4.52% lower, and went as high as $31.50 on the 05th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $30.00 and $31.50. The shares of the company are below the target price of $30.17 by -3.39%. The current market cap of the company is $3.10B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -6.96% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -16.55% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -6.06% in the past one month, 19.52% gain in 3 months, and 24.33% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of NEO during past week was calculated to be 5.67% while that of a month was 5.15%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $0.02 and $0.50 for the next quarter but will grow at 137.90% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 46.47% for the next fiscal year and by 20.00% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 16.00% to $105.14M. 8 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $95.8M and a high of $108.2M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -10.20%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the NEO stock, the company needs to record a growth of -9.66% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $32.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $31.35 while its 200-day moving average is $25.26. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, NEO has around 101.39M shares outstanding that normally trades 98.32M of its float. The price of NEO recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 11.09% with 1.72 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.11 while its RSI stands at 42.77.

Analysts are estimating that the NEO stock price might go down by -30.23%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $38.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $30.00. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -2.81% from its current price. All in all, the price of NEO has increased by 4.48% so far this year.