What’s Really Driving Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) Stock Down -4.91% Today

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -4.91% or (-2.64 points) to $51.16 from its previous close of $53.8. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 193559 contracts so far this session. ESPR shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 720.23 thousand shares, but with a 26.51 million float and a 2.87% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ESPR stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $90.17 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 76.25% from where the ESPR share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR), the company witnessed their stock rise $1.32 over a week and tumble down $-6.17 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $76.98, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/13/20. The recent low of $33.13 stood for a -33.54% since 04/09/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.82 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 36.96. This figure suggests that ESPR stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ESPR readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 24.1% at this stage. This figure means that ESPR share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) would settle between $55.6/share to $57.4/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $52.5 mark, then the market for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $51.2 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.35. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Northland Capital lowered their recommendation on shares of ESPR from Outperform to Market Perform in their opinion released on February 24. Citigroup analysts have lowered their rating of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 14. Analysts at Goldman released an upgrade from Sell to Neutral for the stock, in a research note that dated back to September 16.

ESPR equity has an average rating of 1.83, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 11 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 7 analysts rated Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -93.9% to hit $4.03 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 51.8% from $148360 to a noteworthy $225160. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -199.7% to hit $-3.06 per share. For the fiscal year, ESPR’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -96.9% to hit $-7.07 per share.