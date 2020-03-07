Traders’ Diary: Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) is down 4.25% in current trading, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) down 4.62%

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is currently trading at around $7.99, a price level that means its value has jumped 84.48% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, RLGY shares have hit a high of $8.89 and a low of $8.24. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $13.88 and a low of $4.33, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -4.25%. That was after the news story published on Mar-06-20 that was titled ‘Edited Transcript of RLGY earnings conference call or presentation 25-Feb-20 1:30pm GMT’.

Comparatively, RLGY’s year to date performance is at -13.74%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -13.92% over the last week and -25.45% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.77, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 7.77% and 6.66% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 6 analysts have given Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) a consensus price target of 11.25, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $13.50, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $8.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 27.36% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 40.81%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 0.12 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 3.30 for the stock, suggesting that investors Underweight the stock. Susquehanna issued a stock update for Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) on November 11, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Negative” rating. Compass Point on July 08, 2019 rated the stock at Neutral. 4 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 4 of the 4 rate it as a Hold; 0 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -1.72%, while it is -24.17% below and -30.44% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 2.16 million against a 3-month average of 2.39M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 138.94% of the Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $181.14 million worth of the company’s shares. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) purchased 18.33 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/ acquired over 16.58 million shares.

The top investor is Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund that owns 13.06 million shares valued at 94.52 million. The company has a 11.41% stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. The iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns 7.01 million shares valued at 73.38 million, which represents a total stake of 6.13% of the company’s shares. Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds 5.52 million shares in Realogy Holdings Corp., which makes up 4.82% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has gained 49.65% over the course of a year, with the price now at $4.03. According to a GlobeNewswire story on Feb-27-20, ‘Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Support of Rare Disease Day 2020’. The shares of the company were last trading at -4.62% lower, and went as high as $4.235 on the 05th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $4.09 and $4.235. The shares of the company are below the target price of $9.17 by -127.54%. The current market cap of the company is $431.71M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -6.95% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -47.52% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -0.71% in the past one month, -7.46% loss in 3 months, and -31.27% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of CPRX during past week was calculated to be 7.76% while that of a month was 6.91%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $0.08 and $0.47 for the next quarter but will shrink at -54.40% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 41.57% for the next fiscal year. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 5,780.00% to $29.4M. 6 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $27.82M and a high of $31M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 266.70%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the CPRX stock, the company needs to record a growth of -123.33% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $9.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $4.33 while its 200-day moving average is $4.67. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, CPRX has around 102.30M shares outstanding that normally trades 95.92M of its float. The price of CPRX recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 0.96% with 0.31 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 2.31 while its RSI stands at 40.53.

Analysts are estimating that the CPRX stock price might go down by -197.77%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $12.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $7.00. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -73.7% from its current price. All in all, the price of CPRX has increased by 12.53% so far this year.