Stock Price Analysis: Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) 5.75% lower today while NantKwest Inc. (NK) is trading 4.88% lower

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) is currently trading at around $2.95, a price level that means its value has jumped 9.26% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, PIRS shares have hit a high of $3.36 and a low of $3.08. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $6.04 and a low of $2.70, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -5.75%. That was after the news story published on Mar-05-20 that was titled ‘Pieris Pharmaceuticals to Host Full-Year 2019 Investor Call and Corporate Update on March 12, 2020’.

Comparatively, PIRS’s year to date performance is at -13.54%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -0.63% over the last week and -24.40% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.33, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 9.83% and 8.21% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. Analysts have given Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) a consensus price target of 8.00, which is noticeably above its current trading value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 1.80 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. Robert W. Baird issued a stock update for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) on July 30, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Neutral” rating. Robert W. Baird on May 14, 2019 rated the stock at Outperform. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -26.92%, while it is -16.86% below and -18.65% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 208244.0 against a 3-month average of 498.26K.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 68.70% of the Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $19.37 million worth of the company’s shares. Aquilo Capital Management, LLC purchased 4.97 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Blackrock Inc. acquired over 3.41 million shares.

The top investor is iShares Russell 2000 ETF that owns 1.11 million shares valued at 4.52 million. The company has a 2.02% stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. The Tekla Healthcare Investors owns 848209.0 shares valued at 2.89 million, which represents a total stake of 1.54% of the company’s shares. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF holds 420765.0 shares in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., which makes up 0.77% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) has gained 344.74% over the course of a year, with the price now at $4.82. According to a Zacks story on Jan-17-20, ‘Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in NantKwest (NK) Stock’. The shares of the company were last trading at -4.88% lower, and went as high as $5.43 on the 05th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $5.00 and $5.43. The shares of the company are below the target price of $4.00 by 17.01%. The current market cap of the company is $482.26M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -11.91% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -51.28% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -25.44% in the past one month, 259.57% gain in 3 months, and 308.87% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of NK during past week was calculated to be 12.95% while that of a month was 10.25%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$0.77 and -$0.34 for the next quarter but will shrink at -119.10% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 54.10% for the next fiscal year and by -1.70% annually over the next 5-year period. 1 analysts project the company’s quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 46.90%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the NK stock, the company needs to record a growth of 17.01% before it can be able to surge past its median price target of $4.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $5.50 while its 200-day moving average is $2.37. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, NK has around 95.12M shares outstanding that normally trades 27.73M of its float. The price of NK recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 8.33% with 0.60 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 2.81 while its RSI stands at 44.43.

Analysts are estimating that the NK stock price might go up by 17.01%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $4.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $4.00. If that happens, then the stock will gain by 17.01% from its current price. All in all, the price of NK has increased by 33.77% so far this year.