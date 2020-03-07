Stock Price Analysis & Overview March 6: Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT), RH (RH)

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) is currently trading at around $0.71, a price level that means its value has jumped 113.92% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, LLIT shares have hit a high of $0.77 and a low of $0.705. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $3.38 and a low of $0.33, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -0.57%. That was after the news story published on Feb-27-20 that was titled ‘Lianluo Smart Limited Announces Pricing of Approximately $3.4 Million Offering’.

Comparatively, LLIT’s year to date performance is at 110.03%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -7.10% over the last week and -58.48% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.33, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 17.69% and 27.79% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $5.50, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $5.50. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 87.09% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 87.09%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 87.09 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 1.20 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. 1 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 0 of the 1 rate it as a Hold; 0 see it a buy, while 1 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -27.66%, while it is -24.48% below and -21.40% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 1.6 million against a 3-month average of 2.45M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 22.45% of the Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) total float.

Meanwhile, RH (NYSE:RH) has gained 16.49% over the course of a year, with the price now at $166.71. According to a Simply Wall St. story on Feb-28-20, ‘Do RH’s (NYSE:RH) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?’. The shares of the company were last trading at -4.63% lower, and went as high as $184.345 on the 05th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $170.63 and $184.345. The shares of the company are below the target price of $236.00 by -41.56%. The current market cap of the company is $3.52B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -23.43% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -34.95% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -18.34% in the past one month, -12.55% loss in 3 months, and 24.77% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of RH during past week was calculated to be 7.95% while that of a month was 5.01%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $7.87 and $13.69 for the next quarter but will grow at 57.90% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 18.62% for the next fiscal year and by 28.90% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 5.50% to $708.87M. 17 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $706.1M and a high of $711.14M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 199.00%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the RH stock, the company needs to record a growth of -37.96% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $230.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $216.59 while its 200-day moving average is $170.20. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, RH has around 20.16M shares outstanding that normally trades 17.16M of its float. The price of RH recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -9.19% with 11.85 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.83 while its RSI stands at 30.28.

Analysts are estimating that the RH stock price might go down by -64.96%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $275.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $210.00. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -25.97% from its current price. All in all, the price of RH has decreased by -18.12% so far this year.