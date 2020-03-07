Stock News Summary – March 06, 2020: Sientra Inc. (SIEN), The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) is currently trading at around $3.76, a price level that means its value has jumped -1.96% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, SIEN shares have hit a high of $4.266 and a low of $3.88. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $11.66 and a low of $3.84, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -4.08%. That was after the news story published on Feb-26-20 that was titled ‘Sientra to Report 4Q19 Financial Results on March 11, 2020’.

Comparatively, SIEN’s year to date performance is at -56.15%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -10.30% over the last week and -38.17% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.37, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 11.11% and 6.76% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. Analysts have given Sientra Inc. (SIEN) a consensus price target of 13.57, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $16.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $12.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 71.08% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 76.5%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 68.67 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 1.20 for the stock, suggesting that investors Buy the stock. William Blair issued a stock update for Sientra Inc. (SIEN) on November 05, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Outperform” rating. Maxim Group on August 09, 2019 rated the stock at Buy. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -44.56%, while it is -44.67% below and -29.79% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 249363.0 against a 3-month average of 494.10K.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 89.04% of the Sientra Inc. (SIEN) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $37.8 million worth of the company’s shares. Blackrock Inc. purchased 2.77 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Blackstone Group Inc. acquired over 2.73 million shares.

The top investor is Baron Discovery Fund that owns 1.6 million shares valued at 10.39 million. The company has a 3.24% stake in Sientra Inc. The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns 1.08 million shares valued at 6.63 million, which represents a total stake of 2.17% of the company’s shares. iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 869480.0 shares in Sientra Inc., which makes up 1.76% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) has lost -2.70% over the course of a year, with the price now at $17.89. According to a Zacks story on Mar-06-20, ‘COVID-19 Pushes Citizens to “Pandemic Pantries”: 3 Winners’. The shares of the company were last trading at -4.59% lower, and went as high as $18.93 on the 05th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $18.14 and $18.93. The shares of the company are below the target price of $31.56 by -76.41%. The current market cap of the company is $1.78B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -27.27% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -42.92% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -24.30% in the past one month, -32.36% loss in 3 months, and -36.66% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of SMPL during past week was calculated to be 8.64% while that of a month was 5.21%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $0.32 and $1.08 for the next quarter but will grow at 1.60% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 19.64% for the next fiscal year and by 25.69% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to be at $223.07M. 8 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $217M and a high of $227.98M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -129.00%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the SMPL stock and to determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $24.40 while its 200-day moving average is $25.87. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, SMPL has around 94.99M shares outstanding that normally trades 84.28M of its float. The price of SMPL recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -14.70% with 1.26 average true range (ATR). The stock now has its RSI stands at 24.61. All in all, the price of SMPL has decreased by -34.30% so far this year.