Movers and Shakers Of The Day [Mar 06] – Unisys Corporation (UIS), TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC)

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) is currently trading at around $12.69, a price level that means its value has jumped 98.59% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, UIS shares have hit a high of $14.21 and a low of $13.31. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $18.13 and a low of $6.39, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -4.94%. That was after the news story published on Mar-03-20 that was titled ‘Unisys Awarded International IT System Provider of the Year – Highly Acclaimed by STAT Times International for Excellence in Air Cargo’.

Comparatively, UIS’s year to date performance is at 12.56%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -10.04% over the last week and 29.61% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 1.11, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 8.05% and 6.96% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 3 analysts have given Unisys Corporation (UIS) a consensus price target of 22.67, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $30.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $17.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 39.57% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 57.7%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 25.35 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.00 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. Canaccord Genuity issued a stock update for Unisys Corporation (UIS) on December 19, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Hold” rating. Susquehanna on February 12, 2018 rated the stock at Neutral. 3 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 1 of the 3 rate it as a Hold; 2 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 22.40%, while it is -4.37% below and -21.62% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 444013.0 against a 3-month average of 1.01M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 101.54% of the Unisys Corporation (UIS) total float.

Meanwhile, TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) has lost -21.91% over the course of a year, with the price now at $21.76. According to a GlobeNewswire story on Feb-27-20, ‘TPI Composites, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Results Net Sales for the Year Up 40% and Strong Q4 Operational Results’. The shares of the company were last trading at -4.77% lower, and went as high as $24.13 on the 05th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $22.63 and $24.13. The shares of the company are below the target price of $27.11 by -24.59%. The current market cap of the company is $791.30M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a 1.10% lead over SMA 50 and a reduction of -30.71% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a gain of 6.58% in the past one month, 31.70% gain in 3 months, and 33.00% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of TPIC during past week was calculated to be 6.61% while that of a month was 6.16%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$0.68 and $1.55 for the next quarter but will shrink at -96.00% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 114.21% for the next fiscal year and by 50.00% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to drop -1.10% to $289.44M. 8 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $152.31M and a high of $324.03M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -149.50%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the TPIC stock, the company needs to record a growth of -26.38% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $27.50. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $21.58 while its 200-day moving average is $20.75. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, TPIC has around 34.63M shares outstanding that normally trades 28.61M of its float. The price of TPIC recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -2.23% with 1.37 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.20 while its RSI stands at 43.15.

Analysts are estimating that the TPIC stock price might go down by -70.04%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $37.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $24.00. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -10.29% from its current price. All in all, the price of TPIC has increased by 23.45% so far this year.