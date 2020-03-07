Here’s what to watch: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) decreases 5.19% while TransUnion (TRU) decreases 5.09%

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE: SITE) is currently trading at around $99.79, a price level that means its value has jumped 100.99% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, SITE shares have hit a high of $108.25 and a low of $104.80. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $119.42 and a low of $49.65, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -5.19%. That was after the news story published on Mar-04-20 that was titled ‘Edited Transcript of SITE earnings conference call or presentation 18-Feb-20 1:00pm GMT’.

Comparatively, SITE’s year to date performance is at 16.12%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has jumped by 5.35% over the last week and 4.78% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 4.70, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 4.53% and 4.31% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 9 analysts have given SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) a consensus price target of 105.63, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $125.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $89.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 5.41% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 20.17%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose -12.12 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.30 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. Deutsche Bank issued a stock update for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) on November 21, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Hold” rating. Berenberg on August 07, 2019 rated the stock at Hold. 9 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 6 of the 9 rate it as a Hold; 2 see it a buy, while 1 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 21.95%, while it is 1.63% above and -5.13% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 200370.0 against a 3-month average of 330.50K.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 121.26% of the SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $346.09 million worth of the company’s shares. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) purchased 3.76 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc acquired over 3.62 million shares.

The top investor is Baron Small Cap Fund that owns 1.5 million shares valued at 111.03 million. The company has a 3.59% stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. The Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund owns 1.22 million shares valued at 90.66 million, which represents a total stake of 2.93% of the company’s shares. Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund holds 1.16 million shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc., which makes up 2.78% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has gained 44.47% over the course of a year, with the price now at $87.85. According to a GlobeNewswire story on Mar-05-20, ‘TransUnion to Present at Bank of America 2020 Information Services Conference’. The shares of the company were last trading at -5.09% lower, and went as high as $95.53 on the 05th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $91.30 and $95.53. The shares of the company are below the target price of $102.40 by -16.56%. The current market cap of the company is $17.71B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -4.96% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -13.16% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -2.82% in the past one month, 9.19% gain in 3 months, and 10.55% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of TRU during past week was calculated to be 4.41% while that of a month was 3.00%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $1.83 and $3.60 for the next quarter but will grow at 23.40% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 13.29% for the next fiscal year and by 14.34% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 10.30% to $682.87M. 14 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $673M and a high of $685.33M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 29.60%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the TRU stock, the company needs to record a growth of -21.23% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $106.50. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $92.47 while its 200-day moving average is $82.70. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, TRU has around 191.31M shares outstanding that normally trades 187.85M of its float. The price of TRU recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 2.73% with 3.14 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 0.91 while its RSI stands at 39.51.

Analysts are estimating that the TRU stock price might go down by -30.9%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $115.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $88.00. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -0.17% from its current price. All in all, the price of TRU has increased by 8.12% so far this year.