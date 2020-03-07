Friday, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) fell 4.90% while the Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) is fell 4.68%

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS) is currently trading at around $60.74, a price level that means its value has jumped 35.61% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, FBHS shares have hit a high of $65.80 and a low of $63.19. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $73.28 and a low of $44.79, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -4.90%. That was after the news story published on Feb-28-20 that was titled ‘Why Is Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Down 12.3% Since Last Earnings Report?’.

Comparatively, FBHS’s year to date performance is at -2.25%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has jumped by 2.52% over the last week and -10.35% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 2.41, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 4.54% and 2.74% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 17 analysts have given Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) a consensus price target of 73.17, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $80.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $59.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 15.64% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 24.07%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose -2.95 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.60 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. Loop Capital issued a stock update for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) on January 30, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Hold” rating. BofA/Merrill on January 07, 2020 rated the stock at Neutral. 16 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 9 of the 16 rate it as a Hold; 6 see it a buy, while 1 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 2.57%, while it is -10.93% below and -11.74% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 544582.0 against a 3-month average of 1.26M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 89.97% of the Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $986.06 million worth of the company’s shares. Blackrock Inc. purchased 10.52 million shares of the company’s common stock, while JP Morgan Chase & Company acquired over 8.1 million shares.

The top investor is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund that owns 3.94 million shares valued at 225.19 million. The company has a 2.82% stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund owns 3.41 million shares valued at 194.67 million, which represents a total stake of 2.43% of the company’s shares. Vanguard 500 Index Fund holds 2.75 million shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc., which makes up 1.97% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has lost -32.53% over the course of a year, with the price now at $16.51. According to a Zacks story on Mar-02-20, ‘Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates’. The shares of the company were last trading at -4.68% lower, and went as high as $18.43 on the 05th of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $17.06 and $18.43. The shares of the company are below the target price of $41.00 by -148.33%. The current market cap of the company is $1.50B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -24.23% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -40.20% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -22.16% in the past one month, -34.91% loss in 3 months, and -3.99% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of HRTX during past week was calculated to be 6.97% while that of a month was 5.67%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$2.49 and -$2.01 for the next quarter but will grow at 33.10% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 16.30% for the next fiscal year and by 47.50% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to drop -31.80% to $21.54M. 8 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $12.6M and a high of $31.6M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 14.70%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the HRTX stock, the company needs to record a growth of -136.22% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $39.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $21.62 while its 200-day moving average is $20.17. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, HRTX has around 86.57M shares outstanding that normally trades 86.57M of its float. The price of HRTX recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -3.40% with 1.19 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.13 while its RSI stands at 29.06.

Analysts are estimating that the HRTX stock price might go down by -323.99%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $70.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $28.00. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -69.59% from its current price. All in all, the price of HRTX has decreased by -26.30% so far this year.